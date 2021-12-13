PAPA ROACH Announces 2022 North American 'Kill The Noise' Tour With HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD And BAD WOLVES

PAPA ROACH has announced the first leg of its North American "Kill The Noise" tour featuring very special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES. The trek, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band's first headlining tour in three years.

"We're really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES," PAPA ROACH says. "Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It'll be a non-stop rock 'n' roll thrill ride start to finish."

PAPA ROACH plus special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES:

March 01 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

March 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

March 05 - Salt Lake City - The Great Saltair

March 06 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

March 08 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

March 09 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

March 12 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

March 22 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

March 23 - Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

March 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 01 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 02 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa’l Norte*

* Festival appearance excluding HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES

PAPA ROACH capped another fruitful year in 2021, after celebrating the 20th anniversary of its landmark album "Infest" last year. Throughout the year, the band teased three new tracks from its forthcoming LP, which is expected for release early next year. The first track released to radio, "Kill The Noise", just completed a four-week run at no. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. This follows "The Ending", which peaked at no. 1 earlier this year (giving PAPA ROACH their ninth no. 1 single and mind-blowing 20th Top 5 single to date). 2021 also marks the band's third Grammy nomination for the remix of "Born For Greatness" by Spencer Bastian a.k.a. CYMEK and the relaunch of the band's own label, New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Capping the year off, the partnership has already achieved 100 million streams to date.

This past October, PAPA ROACH released a new single called "Dying To Believe". The track, produced by WZRD BLD a.k.a. Drew Fulk (ICE NINE KILLS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE), is a call for human unity and harmony, despite any differences people have.

"Dying To Believe" arrived weeks after the release of PAPA ROACH's previous two singles: "Swerve", which was a collaboration with FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler and Los Angeles rapper Sueco; and "Kill The Noise". All three tracks are expected to appear on PAPA ROACH's upcoming eleventh studio album, due via the band's own record company, New Noize Records, Inc., under exclusive license to ADA.

Back in May, PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix told the FM99 WNOR radio station about the band's decision to release its next LP through its own label: "We're using our knowledge over the years that we've accumulated with our team and ourselves to take the reins and run with this one ourselves. And it's very exciting. It's kind of scary. 'Cause you don't know. But guess what? I just feel like we can't fail… I just go, we've been doing this; we know a lot; we know what our fans want; we know what we want; we know that we are inspired; we know that we are passionate; and we know we've got a fanbase that loves us. Let's do this. And I go, 'You know what? I think we can do this.' And so we made the jump."

In January 2021, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released in March on Better Noise Music. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which was helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December 2020, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

Photo credit: Darren Craig