PANTERA's PHILIP ANSELMO And REX BROWN To Take Part In Virtual Q&A At 'Pantera Golden Ale' Launch Party

According to the Dallas Observer, PANTERA's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will take part in a question-and-answer session — via videolink — at the launch party for Pantera Golden Ale on Saturday, February 27.
There will be 400 tickets sold, and the event at the Dallas craft brewery Texas Ale Project will be split into two sessions to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. If you buy your tickets before February 9, you can submit a question that will be considered for the question-and-answer session.
DJ Souljah will be the DJ and emcee for the night. Giveaways will include "Reinventing The Steel" CDs album and other limited-edition items like PANTERA and Texas Ale Project collaboration pint glasses and T-shirts. Cane Rosso has created a custom PANTERA pizza for the event.
Pantera Golden Ale, 5.4% ABV, is the first beer to bear the PANTERA name.
"We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music," says Brent Thompson, founder and brewmaster of Texas Ale Project. "We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty PANTERA. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project."
PANTERA started its incredible and sometimes over-the-top metal journey just outside of Dallas, delivering its jaw-dropping, intense new sound that changed the path of metal. PANTERA brought a "new level" of excitement and inspiration to the metal genre. Their party reputation was a side of the band they were proud of. They were known to throw back a few beers.
Texas Ale Project, the family and veteran-owned brewery, opened in Dallas in 2014, is known for their passion and ability to handcraft some of the best beers in Texas. Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale, 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA, and 100 Million Angels Singing Double IPA are all gold medal-winning brews. This year, the brewery also launched a line of new craft hard seltzers under the brand TAPWTR.
Pantera Golden Ale will be crushable with a clean finish and brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. The scheduled release is March 1 (from Dallas) and will be available at fine retailers across Texas as well as through Tavour for direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States. More information on release events and product availability will be published in January.
Drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott and his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before its 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.
When PANTERA broke up in the early 2000s due to tensions between the Abbotts and Anselmo, the brothers started a new band called DAMAGEPLAN. But that came to an end on December 8, 2004, when Darrell Abbott was shot dead onstage at the age of 38 by a deranged gunman as the band performed at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio. Vinnie never spoke with Anselmo again after his brother's death, reportedly feeling that some things Anselmo said about Darrell in the press may have set the killer off.
Pantera Golden Ale by Texas Ale Project. Coming March 2021. pic.twitter.com/jMGQvE9uT1
— Pantera (@Pantera) November 18, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).