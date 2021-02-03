PANTERA's PHILIP ANSELMO And REX BROWN To Take Part In Virtual Q&A At 'Pantera Golden Ale' Launch Party

According to the Dallas Observer, PANTERA's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will take part in a question-and-answer session — via videolink — at the launch party for Pantera Golden Ale on Saturday, February 27.

There will be 400 tickets sold, and the event at the Dallas craft brewery Texas Ale Project will be split into two sessions to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. If you buy your tickets before February 9, you can submit a question that will be considered for the question-and-answer session.

DJ Souljah will be the DJ and emcee for the night. Giveaways will include "Reinventing The Steel" CDs album and other limited-edition items like PANTERA and Texas Ale Project collaboration pint glasses and T-shirts. Cane Rosso has created a custom PANTERA pizza for the event.

Pantera Golden Ale, 5.4% ABV, is the first beer to bear the PANTERA name.

"We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music," says Brent Thompson, founder and brewmaster of Texas Ale Project. "We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty PANTERA. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project."

PANTERA started its incredible and sometimes over-the-top metal journey just outside of Dallas, delivering its jaw-dropping, intense new sound that changed the path of metal. PANTERA brought a "new level" of excitement and inspiration to the metal genre. Their party reputation was a side of the band they were proud of. They were known to throw back a few beers.

Texas Ale Project, the family and veteran-owned brewery, opened in Dallas in 2014, is known for their passion and ability to handcraft some of the best beers in Texas. Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale, 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA, and 100 Million Angels Singing Double IPA are all gold medal-winning brews. This year, the brewery also launched a line of new craft hard seltzers under the brand TAPWTR.

Pantera Golden Ale will be crushable with a clean finish and brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. The scheduled release is March 1 (from Dallas) and will be available at fine retailers across Texas as well as through Tavour for direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States. More information on release events and product availability will be published in January.

Drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott and his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before its 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.

When PANTERA broke up in the early 2000s due to tensions between the Abbotts and Anselmo, the brothers started a new band called DAMAGEPLAN. But that came to an end on December 8, 2004, when Darrell Abbott was shot dead onstage at the age of 38 by a deranged gunman as the band performed at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio. Vinnie never spoke with Anselmo again after his brother's death, reportedly feeling that some things Anselmo said about Darrell in the press may have set the killer off.

