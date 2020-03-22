PANTERA To Release 20th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Reinventing The Steel' This Year

PANTERA will release a 20th-anniversary edition of its final album, "Reinventing The Steel", later this year. More information will be made available soon.

The band confirmed its plans to reissue the effort in a social media post on Saturday (March 21). The group also shared a video of PANTERA's February 20, 2001 concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PANTERA wrote in an accompanying caption: "Reinventing The Steel turns 20 today! We will be releasing a 20th Anniversary edition of Reinventing at some point later this year (More details coming soon). In the meantime, Watch this live show from The Real Steel Tour on February 20, 2001."

Released on March 21, 2000, "Reinventing The Steel" was certified gold, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Along with the singles "Revolution Is My Name" and "I'll Cast A Shadow", the album's other standout tracks include "Death Rattle" and "Goddamn Electric", which features a guest guitar solo by SLAYER's Kerry King.

In a 2012 interview with Revolver magazine, PANTERA drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott stated about "Reinventing The Steel": "I felt like things had turned a corner. I felt like Phil [Anselmo, vocals] had discovered some of these demons and maybe had some people around him that wanted to help instead of taking the other direction. We kind of wanted to go back and really grab some of the things that people liked the most about 'Vulgar ['Display Of Power]' and 'Cowboys [From Hell]', and Phil's exact words were that he wanted to make a record that was 'more anthemic,' lyrically. More stuff that people could sing along to. Dime [PANTERA guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott] spent a lot of time in the studio with Phil working with him on his vocal arrangements and melodies."

"I had kind of cleaned my act up," Anselmo said. "I had a new fire lit under my ass. Dimebag and I were very close on this one. I showed up for the jam sessions, and I think they were impressed with how I was. I wasn't all fucked up constantly. It was a breath of fresh air. I guess I was dealing with the pain in a better way at the time, and if I was using, it was minimal and very spotty. But there was a renewed bit of brotherhood. There was a renewed sense of enjoyment with the songwriting. I spent a lot of time at Dimebag's house on the particular run. I remember his mother passed away, when we were doing that record, from cancer. I was a pallbearer at the funeral. So it was a bonding thing as well. Somebody's mother passes and it's a big thing. Especially her. She was a big part of their lives, in my life, and in Rex's [Brown, bass] life. It was a heavy deal. I was there for it. I love that record."

Rex said: "This record is the end, so it's hard to talk about. To me, it's a great last performance. One thing we always said is, 'You're only as good as your last show.' Or your last note, or the last thing you do. Because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. It could all end. And I'll be goddamned if it didn't."

