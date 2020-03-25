PANTERA Members Featured In Previously Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA

March 25, 2020 0 Comments

The first full segment of the revamped 2020 "Menza Mega Video Vault" series will be made available on Saturday, April 25 via the official Nick Menza Facebook page and YouTube channel. A teaser clip can be seen below.

The "Behind The Scenes With Menza" segment features the late MEGADETH drummer behind the camera filming some very rare unreleased intimate and funny backstage moments with the guys in MEGADETH, PANTERA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and their road crews. The segment will also include previously unreleased live concert footage of PANTERA and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS captured during 1992 and 1993 when PANTERA and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS opened for MEGADETH on the "Countdown To Extinction" tour.

Menza's official autobiography, "Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza" by J. Marshall Craig, was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during MEGADETH's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.

