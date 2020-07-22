PANTERA: 'Cowboys From Hell' 30th-Anniversary Poster Now Available

Iconic By Collectionzz has released a new official screenprint celebrating the 30th anniversary of PANTERA's "Cowboys From Hell" album.

The Basement in Dallas was the unofficial home base club in the early days of PANTERA, which shot three music videos in one day there: "Psycho Holiday", "Cemetery Gates" and "Cowboys From Hell". Three days before the release of "Cowboys From Hell", PANTERA played a record-release party for everyone at The Basement, for which guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott created the original flyer.

Iconic By Collectionzz is remembering that event 30 years later with a new limited-edition poster by Vance Kelly which incorporates many of the original design elements Dimebag created in the flyer, such as the barbed wire and dripping-blood PANTERA logo.

Main Edition - $65

Size: 18" x 24"

Holographic sticker on back of print for authenticity

Paper: French Paper White

Edition Size: 130

Five Color Screenprint

Markings: Hand Numbered

Bone White Variant - $100

Edition Size: 30

Dimebag and his brother Vinnie Paul Abbott formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before their 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single. The group splintered in 2002 following the departure of volatile lead singer Philip Anselmo.

