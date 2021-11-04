PANTERA Collectible 'Reinventing The Steel' Statues Coming In The Spring

November 4, 2021 0 Comments

KnuckleBonz, creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced the production of a set of PANTERA "Reinventing The Steel" collectible statues, available for pre-order now at this location.

This is a limited-edition collectible; only 3,000 of each statue are made by hand and sold worldwide. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited-edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are each created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

Fans can get the set of four statues — one each of Philip Anselmo, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul Abbott — for $558, or order their favorite member of PANTERA individually for $155 apiece.

The exact shipping date has not yet been announced, but it is estimated to be the spring of 2022.

KnuckleBonz has been creating high-end statues since 2003 and continues to be dedicated to honoring music's greatest performers through master artistry in the limited-edition statue series called Rock Iconz. The company's goal is to capture a "live performance" moment in each limited edition.

Product dimensions:

Dimebag Darrell: 8.5" (h) x 6" (d) x 6" (w)
Philip Anselmo: 9.5" (h) x 6" (d) x 6" (w)
Rex Brown: 8.5" (h) x 6" (d) x 6" (w)
Vinnie Paul: 8.5" (h) x 6" (d) x 6" (w)

