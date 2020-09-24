PANTERA-Branded Beer 'Might' Be Coming Soon

Philip Anselmo says that a PANTERA-branded beer "might" be announced soon.
The singer hinted at the possible availability of the alcoholic beverage while commemorating the 17th anniversary of "The Best Of Pantera: Far Beyond The Great Southern Cowboys' Vulgar Hits!", a compilation featuring an audio CD of 15 previously released tracks and one previously unreleased track, plus a DVD with 12 music videos, two of them live.
Anselmo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 23) to write: "The Best of Pantera was released on this day 17 years ago! What’s your favorite track? The beer bottle in this pic was a special promo item. We just might have a PANTERA beer announcement coming soon.."
Drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott and his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before its 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.
When PANTERA broke up in the early 2000s due to tensions between the Abbotts and Anselmo, the brothers started a new band called DAMAGEPLAN. But that came to an end on December 8, 2004, when Darrell Abbott was shot dead onstage at the age of 38 by a deranged gunman as the band performed at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio. Vinnie never spoke with Anselmo again after his brother's death, reportedly feeling that some things Anselmo said about Darrell in the press may have set the killer off.
