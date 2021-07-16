PANTERA And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with PANTERA.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "PANTERA has been a major part of so many people's musical lives, including mine, for as long as I can remember... and there's a reason for that! When you hear a PANTERA song or record, you instantly know it by the crushing riffs, incredible drums, deep low end and, of course, the vocals. The way they combined being ultra-heavy and ultra-catchy will never be matched... ever!

"We here at Puck Hcky are honored to be releasing this collection with them, and there is more on the way!

"If you ever get to the Puck Hcky store, do not be surprised to hear PANTERA blasting from the speakers!"

The Pantera x Puck Hcky collection features pro-quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, hats, raglans and tees!

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."