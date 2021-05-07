PANTERA And HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL Honored With Commemorative Signature Snare

ddrum recently announced the release of the Vinnie Paul Limited Edition Commemorative Snare Drum. This snare is limited to 250 drums worldwide and is available now at authorized ddrum dealers. The custom dragon wrap on the 8x14 maple shell was conceived by legendary PANTERA, HELLYEAH and DAMAGEPLAN drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, and based on the hat he loved and wore religiously.

The Vinnie Paul snare is a flashback to the original ddrum signature model built for Vinnie when he joined the company. The limited-edition commemorative snare drum features an eight-ply North American maple shell with 45-degree inner and 30-degree outer bearing edges with slight round-over. In addition, the drum features chrome hardware, a premium snare throw-off, 10 double-sided ddrum turret lugs, and die-cast hoops for increased tuning stability, and overall rim shot clarity and volume.

"I've spent years working on these snares for Vinnie," said Abbott's longtime drum tech Patrick King (a.k.a. "PKING"). "This snare resonates on so many levels with me. It rings in my ears (literally and figuratively) and through my core. This snare is not just a snare. It's an extension of Vince. His sound. His heart. His legacy."

The ddrum Vinnie Paul Limited Edition Commemorative Snare Drum includes a special synthetic leather bag and sells for $499.00 at authorized ddrum dealers while supplies last.

For more information and to see the rest of the ddrum product line, go to www.ddrum.com.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

A public memorial for Vinnie Paul was held on July 1, 2018 at Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Not long before his death, Vinnie laid down the drum tracks for HELLYEAH's sixth album, "Welcome Home", which was released in September 2019.

