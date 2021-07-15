PANDORA Expands 'Billionaires' Artist Milestone Program With Launch Of 'Classic Rock' And 'Hard Rock' Stations

Pandora today announced the expansion of its "Billionaires" artist milestone program with the launch of programming highlighting the top-streamed acts on Pandora across key genres. Available now, Pandora has launched eight new stations for Pop, Country, Hip Hop, Alternative, Dance, Classic Rock, R&B and Hard Rock that feature music from artists who have hit one Billion streams on Pandora — including METALLICA, LINKIN PARK, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, FOO FIGHTERS and TOOL — and will continue to be updated as more artists hit that threshold.

In 2018, Pandora kicked off its "Billionaires" program by presenting artists with a commemorative plaque. From Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Mariah Carey, to Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and more, Pandora has honored hundreds of artists over the past three years.

Now, Pandora is rolling out complementary stations so fans can also celebrate and enjoy the music from their favorite artists, in their favorite genres. Available now, each "Billionaire" station is composed of top tracks from all of the artists who have one billion or more streams in that genre. When an artist hits that threshold, they will be added, and their music will be featured at the beginning of the station to mark the occasion. New "Billionaire" genre stations will also be added to the series in the coming months.

"Pandora's 'Billionaires' stations are cool to be a part of because they're the biggest songs. So, to be the most streamed country artist is huge to me," said Jason Aldean, the top country artist on Pandora with over 11 billion streams to date.

Pandora listeners can find the new stations in the "Billionaires" module on For You on the Pandora app.