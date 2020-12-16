PALAYE ROYALE: 'The Bastards: Vol 1' Graphic Novel Out Now

Creatively prolific alt-rock trio PALAYE ROYALE has released its long-awaited graphic novel "The Bastards: Vol. 1", available now from link textpalayeroyale.store. The graphic novel features 260 pages of artwork and literature, every single page hand drawn by PALAYE ROYALE drummer Emerson Barrett and XoBillie. It is a labor of love that has been intricately created and obsessed over for the past three years.

The book is available in both hardcover and paperback, each available in a variety of bundles.

Speaking on the launch of the ambitious creative endeavor, PALAYE ROYALE said: "Welcome to the world of PALAYE ROYALE, where one can reside, reign and recreate themselves when destroyed by living. Ever since the conception of the band and the first single 'Morning Light', we have been hiding pieces of this story within the lyrics, artwork and visuals. Finally, after years of world, the doors are opened for all to enter. The best travel once can take in times like these is inside their own mind, in memory or imagination. Get lost in the pages of our book. Enjoy the ride. Love the void."

"The Bastards: Volume 1" is a companion to the band's third full-length studio album of the same name, which has spawned a string of hugely popular singles — the infectious "Hang On To Yourself", fuzzy, distorted brit-pop infused "Nervous Breakdown", anti-gun violence anthem "Massacre, The New American Dream", the heartbreakingly relatable "Lonely" and the bombastic, industrial tinged banger "Anxiety". To date the album has clocked up 48 million streams on Spotify and 10 million YouTube views.

PALAYE ROYALE is leading a generation in togetherness through honesty, danger and infectious art-punk. They have clocked up a whopping 224 million total streams across their catalog and 58 million YouTube views across all their music videos. They have been written about in SPIN, NME, Classic Rock, The Guardian, Billboard and have graced the cover of Alternative Press twice.

Their album "Boom Boom Room Side B" was released in September 2018 via Sumerian Records and saw an impressive first week on the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 17 on the Top Albums Chart, No. 3 Top Alternative and No. 6 Top Rock. The lead single from the album, "You'll Be Fine", hit No. 23 at rock radio and to date has had 14.1 million streams on Spotify.

PALAYE ROYALE has gone from playing any show they could while sleeping in their car to playing mega shows with such names as MARILYN MANSON, ROB ZOMBIE and STONE SOUR, clocking up an incredible 700 shows in four years. That, plus appearances at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Download, Sonic Temple, Isle Of White, PinkPop and Nova Rock, has seen PALAYE ROYALE garner a reputation for being one of the best, most exciting live bands in the world.