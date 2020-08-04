PALAYE ROYALE Releases Cover Of TEARS FOR FEARS' 'Mad World'

August 4, 2020 0 Comments

PALAYE ROYALE Releases Cover Of TEARS FOR FEARS' 'Mad World'

Canadian-American rockers PALAYE ROYALE have released a haunting cover of the TEARS FOR FEARS smash hit "Mad World". Despite the original being released nearly 40 years ago, the timeless content of the song is just as relevant today as it was back in 1982. Now, PALAYE ROYALE has put its own indelible stamp on the classic track, honoring the original version but with an undeniably modern and unique twist.

PALAYE ROYALE released its third studio album titled "The Bastards" back in May. The LP had an incredibly successful first week, hitting No. 1 on both the Alternative Albums and Rock Albums Charts, No. 4 on Independent albums and No. 12 on the Top 200 Alternative Chart. Since its release, "The Bastards" has hit 43 million total streams with 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Worldwide, the band has a total of 170 million streams with all albums combined.

Musically, "The Bastards" is an enormous step up for the band. It is, in turn, dark, lush, angry, vulnerable, caustic and warm. From the grandiose Bond-theme-esque "Tonight Is The Night I Die" to the darkly jarring "Anxiety", from the quietly heartbreaking refrain of "Lonely" and the massive fuzzed up, distorted guitars of "Nightmares (Coming Down)" , "The Bastards" demonstrates just how far the band have expanded their writing and musical dexterity, rounding out their already accomplished arson with flourishes of electronics, metal beat-downs, drum n bass beats and haunting string arrangements. There are singles on the album, luminous highlights, but it's also a piece of work that works beautifully when listened to as a whole.

Lyrically, the album addresses a number of important issues, prevalent to today's youth — struggles with mental health, the gun violence epidemic, substance use as a means to escape a difficult reality and parental abandonment all play a part in the album's rich lyrical tapestry.

Speaking about the band's refreshingly honest and open approach to writing on the new album, vocalist Remington Leith says: "We need a little honesty and a little truth. The world is getting so tainted by everyone trying to be so fucking perfect and so goddamn PG and trying to walk this line of not trying to of end anyone. People need to be themselves, just for 20 minutes at least."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).