PAIN OF SALVATION Launches Music Video For New Single 'Accelerator'

July 3, 2020 0 Comments

PAIN OF SALVATION Launches Music Video For New Single 'Accelerator'

Firmly at the forefront of the progressive rock and metal scenes for nearly three decades now and one of modern rock's most acclaimed live acts, Sweden's PAIN OF SALVATION returns with a new studio album titled "Panther" on August 28 via InsideOut Music. The follow-up to 2017's "In The Passing Light Of Day" was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (IN FLAMES, MESHUGGAH, DEVIN TOWNSEND) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

The official Lars Ardarve-directed music video for the album's first single, "Accelerator", can be seen below.

Gildenlöw stated: "It has been brilliant to work with Lars for a video, after all these years of photographing. We think alike and always have a blast when we work together. We had three very long days of shooting it, only Lars and us in the band in Skjulstahallen, a large gymnastics hall kindly provided by IKEG. As per usual, I found myself in weird situations, like making high flips and jumps over Lars's head. We are very happy with this video and think it's the perfect kickoff for the 'Panther' album."

"Panther" track listing:

01. Accelerator
02. Unfuture
03. Restless Boy
04. Wait
05. Keen To A Fault
06. Fur
07. Panther
08. Species
09. Icon

In addition to the standard CD and the digital album formats, "Panther" will also be available as limited 2CD mediabook (including expanded artwork and the following four bonus tracks on a separate disc: "Panther (demo)", "Keen To A Fault (demo)", "Fifi Gruffi" and "Unforever") and as 180-gram gatefold 2LP (including the four bonus tracks on Side D and album on CD as bonus).

Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about "Panther": "The making of 'Panther' has taken over two years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

PAIN OF SALVATION is:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff
Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals
Léo Margarit - drums and vocals
Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals
Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).