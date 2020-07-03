PAIN OF SALVATION Launches Music Video For New Single 'Accelerator'

Firmly at the forefront of the progressive rock and metal scenes for nearly three decades now and one of modern rock's most acclaimed live acts, Sweden's PAIN OF SALVATION returns with a new studio album titled "Panther" on August 28 via InsideOut Music. The follow-up to 2017's "In The Passing Light Of Day" was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (IN FLAMES, MESHUGGAH, DEVIN TOWNSEND) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

The official Lars Ardarve-directed music video for the album's first single, "Accelerator", can be seen below.

Gildenlöw stated: "It has been brilliant to work with Lars for a video, after all these years of photographing. We think alike and always have a blast when we work together. We had three very long days of shooting it, only Lars and us in the band in Skjulstahallen, a large gymnastics hall kindly provided by IKEG. As per usual, I found myself in weird situations, like making high flips and jumps over Lars's head. We are very happy with this video and think it's the perfect kickoff for the 'Panther' album."

"Panther" track listing:

01. Accelerator

02. Unfuture

03. Restless Boy

04. Wait

05. Keen To A Fault

06. Fur

07. Panther

08. Species

09. Icon

In addition to the standard CD and the digital album formats, "Panther" will also be available as limited 2CD mediabook (including expanded artwork and the following four bonus tracks on a separate disc: "Panther (demo)", "Keen To A Fault (demo)", "Fifi Gruffi" and "Unforever") and as 180-gram gatefold 2LP (including the four bonus tracks on Side D and album on CD as bonus).

Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about "Panther": "The making of 'Panther' has taken over two years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

PAIN OF SALVATION is:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff

Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals

Léo Margarit - drums and vocals

Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals

