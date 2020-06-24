PAIN OF SALVATION Announces New Studio Album 'Panther'

Firmly at the forefront of the progressive rock and metal scenes for nearly three decades now and one of modern rock's most acclaimed live acts, Sweden's PAIN OF SALVATION returns with a new studio album titled "Panther" on August 28 via InsideOut Music. The follow-up to 2017's "In The Passing Light Of Day" was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (IN FLAMES, MESHUGGAH, DEVIN TOWNSEND) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

"Panther" track listing:

01. Accelerator

02. Unfuture

03. Restless Boy

04. Wait

05. Keen To A Fault

06. Fur

07. Panther

08. Species

09. Icon

PAIN OF SALVATION's Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about "Panther": "The making of 'Panther' has taken over two years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

More details about the various formats for "Panther", its pre-order start as well as the launch of a first single/video will be shared on July 3.

A first sneak preview with one of the songs off "Panther" is in the album trailer below.

PAIN OF SALVATION is:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff

Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals

Léo Margarit - drums and vocals

Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals

