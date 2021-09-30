P.O.D. Members 'Need To Be In The Same Room Together' To Write New Music, Says SONNY SANDOVAL

In a recent interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval once again confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "We put together some stuff during the shutdown and all that stuff, but we're a band that likes to jam," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We need to be in the same room together, looking at each other in the face and just vibing out, not just 'Hey, send me a guitar track. Send me drums and bass.' That's cool, and you can do it, and 99 percent of the bands do it these days, but we need to be in the same room together and write some tunes."

Sandoval went on to say that P.O.D. will "definitely write some songs" once the band completes its current "Satellite" 20th-anniversary tour.

P.O.D. dropped "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" as a double-CD and digitally on September 3 for $24.98 through Rhino. Released a few days before the album's official anniversary on September 11, the 27-song collection introduces a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including "Alive (Semi-Acoustic Version)". A few weeks later, on October 8, "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" will be released on vinyl as a double-LP as a part of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

After debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, "Satellite" went on to sell more than seven million copies worldwide, including three million in the U.S. The record generated four singles: the title track, "Alive", "Youth Of The Nation" and "Boom". In addition to its commercial success, "Satellite" also earned P.O.D. three Grammy nominations for "Alive" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2002), "Portrait" ("Best Metal Performance", 2003), and "Youth Of The Nation" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2003).

"Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" has a bonus disc that includes B-sides like "Critic" and "Sabbath" that were initially released in Europe, plus remixes for "Boom" by THE CRYSTAL METHOD and "Youth Of The Nation" by Mike$Ki.

P.O.D.'s latest album, "Circles", was released in November 2018 via Mascot Label Group. The disc saw the band collaborating with the Los Angeles-based production duo called the Heavy (Jason Bell and Jordan Miller), who ensured the album is contemporary sounding without losing any of the band's core sonic signifiers.

