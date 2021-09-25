P.O.D. Drummer To Sit Out Remainder Of 'Satellite' 20th-Anniversary Tour

P.O.D. drummer Noah "Wuv" Bernardo will sit out the remainder of the band's "Satellite" 20th-anniversary tour. The trek kicked off August 14 in Sturgis, South Dakota and will run through October 7 in P.O.D.'s hometown of San Diego. FROM ASHES TO NEW, ALL GOOD THINGS and SLEEP SIGNALS are providing support on the tour.

Earlier today (Saturday, September 25), the band released the following statement via social media: "Family – The 'Satellite Tour 21' is a traveling celebration of an album that the band owes so much to. With every show, we're reminded of the accomplishments we have made together over the years. With that in mind, we want to let you know that Wuv will not be finishing out the remainder of the tour. We assure you that everyone is healthy and we look forward to seeing you soon."

Affected dates:

Sep. 25 - Columbia, SC – The Senate

Sep. 28 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Sep. 29 - St. Louis, MO – Pop’s

Oct. 01 - Tulsa, OK – Tulsa State Fair

Oct. 02 - San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

Oct. 03 - Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

Oct. 06 - Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Oct. 07 - San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Two and a half years ago, Bernardo was forced to miss P.O.D.'s European tour due to what frontman Sonny Sandoval at the time called "passport" issues. He was temporarily replaced by Jonny Beats.

P.O.D. dropped "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" as a double-CD and digitally on September 3 for $24.98 through Rhino. Released a few days before the album's official anniversary on September 11, the 27-song collection introduces a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including "Alive (Semi-Acoustic Version)". A few weeks later, on October 8, "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" will be released on vinyl as a double-LP as a part of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

After debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, "Satellite" went on to sell more than seven million copies worldwide, including three million in the U.S. The record generated four singles: the title track, "Alive", "Youth Of The Nation" and "Boom". In addition to its commercial success, "Satellite" also earned P.O.D. three Grammy nominations for "Alive" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2002), "Portrait" ("Best Metal Performance", 2003), and "Youth Of The Nation" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2003).

"Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" has a bonus disc that includes B-sides like "Critic" and "Sabbath" that were initially released in Europe, plus remixes for "Boom" by THE CRYSTAL METHOD and "Youth Of The Nation" by Mike$Ki.

P.O.D.'s latest album, "Circles", was released in November 2018 via Mascot Label Group. The disc saw the band collaborating with the Los Angeles-based production duo called the Heavy (Jason Bell and Jordan Miller), who ensured the album is contemporary sounding without losing any of the band's core sonic signifiers.

