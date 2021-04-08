P.O.D. Announces 'Satellite Over Southtown' Streaming Series

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet P.O.D. has announced "Satellite Over Southtown", a premiere streaming series celebrating the 20th anniversary of its landmark triple platinum album "Satellite".

Streaming via Mandolin from Petco Park in P.O.D.'s hometown of San Diego, California, the band will perform two albums in full as well as a collection of B-sides and hits over three nights — "Satellite" on May 13, "The Fundamental Elements Of Southtown" on May 27 and "B-Sides Rarities And Hits" on June 10.

"As we navigate through the new norm of live performances, it's a great feeling knowing we can still somehow connect with our fans and friends who have supported us all of these years," shares vocalist Sonny Sandoval. "The idea of fans around the world online together watching us is pretty amazing!"

Fans can purchase tickets for each show stream, as well as a pre-event question-and-answer session on April 13 live from P.O.D.'s rehearsal space. The Q&A will be moderated by John Rubeli, the Atlantic Records A&R rep who signed the band back in 1998.

Bassist Traa Daniels says: "As we get to share almost 30 years of music with our friends and family who have made this all possible, we are looking forward to sharing this moment with you all. One love!"

Tickets for "Satellite Over Southtown" are on sale today at this location.

Since 1992, P.O.D. has globally rallied audiences around a hypnotic hybrid of hard rock, hip-hop, reggae, and alternative punctuated by a message of unification and a powerful pledge to persevere. The quartet — Sonny Sandoval (vocals), Marcos Curiel (guitar), Traa Daniels (bass) and Wuv Bernardo (drums) — rose up from a tough neighborhood just four exists north of the Mexican border into a three-time Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum mainstay. Moving 10 million-plus records, selling out gigs on multiple continents, logging four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, and collaborating with everyone from Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Carlos Santana to Katy Perry, the group continues to bring people together everywhere.