P.O.D. Announces 2021 'Satellite' 20th-Anniversary Tour

P.O.D. will embark on a headline tour of the U.S., celebrating the 20th anniversary of its landmark, multi-platinum album "Satellite".

The tour kicks off August 14 in Sturgis, South Dakota and runs through October 7 in P.O.D.'s hometown of San Diego. FROM ASHES TO NEW, ALL GOOD THINGS and SLEEP SIGNALS will provide support on the trek.

"We've been touring and working hard for almost 30 years now," singer Sonny Sandoval says. "It's all we know. This past year has really made me realize how much I love what I do and how much I appreciate that I am still able to make music and play live for all of those who are still listening. Thank you to all of you who still love live music and can't wait to be a part of the P.O.D. experience. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces out on the road."

Guitarist Marcos Curiel shares the sentiment, saying: "It's been way too long. We are beyond excited to get back to the stage — where we provide the rock and you provide the roll. From familiar faces to new ones, let's get back to what we've all been waiting for. We are ready as a band to create new memories with you all. Let's do this! Peace, love, light, and rock 'n' roll."

FROM ASHES TO NEW's Matt Brandyberry weighed in about the tour, saying: "In 2001, we were literally 'the youth of the nation' and P.O.D.'s hit was an anthem to so many of us. 'Satellite' was an album that helped shape a genre and will go down as one of the greatest records of that era. We are honored to join them on this U.S. tour to help celebrate 20 years of an absolute masterpiece."

Additionally, P.O.D. will drop the "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" as a double-CD and digitally on September 3 for $24.98 through Rhino. It is available for pre-order now. Releasing a few days before the album's official anniversary on September 11, the 27-song collection introduces a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including "Alive (Semi-Acoustic Version)", available today. A few weeks later, on October 8, "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" will be released on vinyl as a double-LP as a part of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

After debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, "Satellite" went on to sell more than seven million copies worldwide, including three million in the U.S. The record generated four singles: the title track, "Alive", "Youth Of The Nation" and "Boom". In addition to its commercial success, "Satellite" also earned P.O.D. three Grammy nominations for "Alive" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2002), "Portrait" ("Best Metal Performance", 2003), and "Youth Of The Nation" ("Best Hard Rock Performance", 2003).

"Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" has a bonus disc that includes B-sides like "Critic" and "Sabbath" that were initially released in Europe, plus remixes for "Boom" by THE CRYSTAL METHOD and "Youth Of The Nation" by Mike$Ki.

P.O.D. on tour with FROM ASHES TO NEW, ALL GOOD THINGS and SLEEP SIGNALS:

Aug. 14 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip*

Aug. 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Aug. 17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Aug. 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Aug. 20 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Aug. 21 - Glen Flora, WI – Northwoods Rock Rally^

Aug. 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Aug. 25 - Louisville, KY – KY State Fair#

Aug. 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Aug. 27 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

Aug. 28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Aug. 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Sep. 04 - Houston, TX – BuzzFest (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – KBTZ Show)~

Sep. 05 - Dallas, TX – BFD21 (Dos Equis Pavilion – KEGL Show)~

Sep. 09 - Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

Sep. 10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Sep. 11 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

Sep. 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sep. 14 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

Sep. 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Sep. 16 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

Sep. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Sep. 19 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

Sep. 21 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

Sep. 22 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

Sep. 23 - Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (Pre-Party)~

Sep. 25 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Sep. 28 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sep. 29 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

Oct. 01 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa State Fair

Oct. 02 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Oct. 03 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

Oct. 06 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Oct. 07 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

* With FROM ASHES TO NEW

^ With FROM ASHES TO NEW and ALL GOOD THINGS

# With ALL GOOD THINGS

~ P.O.D. only