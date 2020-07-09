OZZY, SHARON And JACK OSBOURNE To Star In TRAVEL CHANNEL's New Paranormal Series

July 9, 2020 0 Comments

OZZY, SHARON And JACK OSBOURNE To Star In TRAVEL CHANNEL's New Paranormal Series

According to Variety, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne will join their son, Jack, for a new Travel Channel series called "The Osbournes Want To Believe". Consisting of eight hour-long episodes, the program focuses on Jack's efforts to convince his parents of the veracity of clips of purported paranormal activity.

"The Osbournes Want To Believe" will premiere on Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. eastern. In the first episode, Jack shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts.

"We see if I can poke at my parents" over such things as ghosts and UFOs, says Jack. "It's actually going to be a lot of fun."

Jack and Ozzy were previously seen in their hit reality series "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour", which aired for three seasons on History and A&E. That show focused on father and son as they traveled the world together, exploring the history behind some of the planet's most storied sites, while checking out some lesser-known locations along the way.

Ozzy had not starred in a regularly scheduled TV series since the MTV reality show "The Osbournes" ended a four-season run in 2005. A variety show called "Osbournes Reloaded" ended after one episode on Fox in 2009.

"The Osbournes Want To Believe" is not the first Travel Channel paranormal series Jack is involved with. He and fellow paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman are the stars of "Portals To Hell", which chronicles their chilling journey to historically haunted locations in the United States, confronting sinister stories of the supernatural as they seek concrete evidence that a spirit world exists. In each episode, Osbourne and Weidman dive headfirst into a site, examining unusual incidents while utilizing specialized technology and a network of experts to help document and uncover the truth.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).