OZZY OSBOURNE's Upcoming Biopic Is In 'Very, Very Early' Stages Of Development: 'We Have A Writer'

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has confirmed that a biopic about his father's early solo career and the singer's life with Sharon Osbourne is in the "very, very early" stages. "We have a writer," Jack, whose production company is working on the picture, told Rolling Stone. "We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can't say too much, but the film is an active development."

"From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship," Ozzy said. "It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently."

"I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to," Sharon said. "You don't have to be a fan of the music, because it's a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It's just an amazing story of overcoming everything that's thrown at you in your life."

Sharon added that the film will be "a lot more real" than the QUEEN biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody". "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that," she said. "We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."

Back in January 2019, Sharon told Variety that she had approached Danny Boyle ("28 Days Later", "Sunshine", "Trainspotting") about directing the film. "It's the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent," she said.

Sharon went on to say that she "would get a complete unknown" to play Ozzy. "It's Ozzy at a very young age," she explained. "It's Ozzy at 20."

Sharon's father, former music mogul Don Arden, became known as the "Al Capone of pop" and the "English Godfather" for his tough-guy business practices while overseeing the careers of acts ranging from ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA to BLACK SABBATH. Arden and his daughter became estranged in 1982 after she took over the management of Ozzy's solo career, also marrying the singer. Father and daughter were not on good terms for nearly 20 years until reconciling in 2002.

Sharon had to pay her father $1 million in a court settlement after she gained control of Ozzy's affairs.

A new Ozzy documentary, "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne", will premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film, which A&E produced as part of its "Biography" series, celebrates Ozzy's life and features interviews with Sharon, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis and Post Malone. Ozzy, Sharon and Jack executive produced the picture, which former "Osbournes" producer R. Greg Johnston directed.