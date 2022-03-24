OZZY OSBOURNE's Son JACK Travels To Romania To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Jack Osbourne, the 36-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has revealed he secretly traveled to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict with Russia.
Earlier today, Jack shared a few photos from the trip via Instagram and he included the following message: "I've been very hesitant about posting this because I didnt do this for attention and I'm sick of seeing people doing stuff for causes just so they can post about it. I did this because I felt compelled to help and posting a flag or whatever just doesn't quite feel like enough.
"Last week I returned from an incredibly eye opening and profound trip to Romanian / Ukraine border. I volunteered with a organization called @thirdwavevolunteers We were tasked with providing medical help to special needs orphans who were being evacuated from Ukraine with the help of another NGO. Although while I was there we were unable to get the children out, the NGO have began to evacuate them now, thankfully. I saw aspects of humanity at its worst yet also at its greatest. Whilst working along the border I saw waves and waves of refugees, mainly women and children all fleeing their country in hopes of finding safety. Fear and uncertainty was the most common feeling that was being portrayed. The Romanian border was organized and full of resources.
"You can watch the news all day, but it does not even being to portray the real story.
"I'd like to thank the team I was working with, for the sake of security I won't name them here, but you know who you are."
According to CBS News, 10 million civilians have fled from their homes as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including about 3.5 million who have sought refuge in other countries. Nearly 60% of refugees have arrived in Poland. Over 400,000 went to Romania, 300,000 to Moldova, almost 300,000 to Hungary, and 220,000 to Slovakia.
A four-star Romanian hotel turned its ballroom into a shelter for Ukrainian refugees. Monks have also welcomed Ukraine refugees to a 5th-century Putna Monastery in the hills of north-eastern Romania.
