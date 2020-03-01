OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Ordinary Man' Enters U.S. And U.K. Album Charts At No. 3

According to Billboard, Ozzy Osbourne's "Ordinary Man" earned 77,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 27 to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Of that sum, 65,000 are in album sales. This marks Ozzy's eighth top 10 album, and matches his highest rank ever on the list.

Osbourne previously topped out on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 in 2007 with "Black Rain". His last studio album, 2010's "Scream", debuted and peaked at No. 4.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

In the United Kingdom, "Ordinary Man" a href="https://www.officialcharts.com/chart-news/bts-score-second-uk-number-1-album-with-map-of-the-soul-7-and-fastest-seller-of-2020-so-far__28909/" target="_blank">also entered the album chart at No. 3.

Ozzy's previous highest-charting solo album in the U.K. was 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz", which entered the survey at No. 7. Two other Osbourne LPs cracked the the Top 10: 2007's "Black Rain" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin", both of which reached No. 8.

Ozzy had topped the U.K. album chart twice with BLACK SABBATH: with 1970's "Paranoid" and the band's 2013 reunion LP, "13".

"Ordinary Man" marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy said. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first BLACK SABBATH album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explained of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man', it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."