OZZY OSBOURNE's European Tour With JUDAS PRIEST Postponed To 2023

Ozzy Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, has once again been postponed. All tickets remain valid and will be honored for new dates in May and June 2023.

Ozzy says: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and JUDAS PRIEST for your continued patience and support."

Ozzy Osbourne + JUDAS PRIEST 2023 tour dates:

May 03 - Finland, Helsinki - Hartwall Arena

May 05 - Sweden, Stockholm - Friends Arena

May 07 - Germany, Dortmund - Westfalenhalle

May 10 - Spain, Madrid - WiZink Center

May 12 - Italy, Bologna - Unipol Arena

May 14 - Germany, Munich - Olympiahalle

May 17 - Hungary, Budapest - Budapest Arena

May 19 - Czech Republic - Prague - O2 Arena

May 21 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion

May 24 - Germany, Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena

May 26 - Germany, Mannheim - SAP Arena

May 28 - Germany, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 31 - UK, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Jun. 02 - UK, Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Jun. 04 - UK, Glasgow - Ovo Hydro

Jun. 07 - UK, Manchester - AO Arena

Jun. 10 - Ireland, Dublin - 3 Arena

Jun. 12 - UK, London - O2 Arena

Jun. 14 - UK, Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Ozzy initially scrapped his entire 2019 schedule as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with a bout of pneumonia. The tour was postponed a second time after Ozzy continued to deal with health issues following a fall in his Los Angeles home. That fall "aggravated years-old injuries" from an ATV accident that occurred in 2003. The tour was pushed back a third time in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozzy's European tour with JUDAS PRIEST tour will now take place more than four years later than originally planned, and almost five years after tickets first went on sale in September 2018.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ozzy was due to undergo a major surgery to help correct neck and spine issues following the 2019 fall. Those injuries have continued to keep the legendary heavy metal singer from returning to the stage.

Less than a year after Ozzy's fall, the family revealed publicly that the BLACK SABBATH frontman had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In July 2020, Ozzy said that he was still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including the fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he was looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

In May 2020, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who will turn 73 in December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April 2020 trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease.