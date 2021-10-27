OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Diary Of A Madman' 40th-Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Due In November

October 27, 2021 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Diary Of A Madman' 40th-Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Due In November

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his 1981 album "Diary Of A Madman" with an updated digital release that includes a new track: a live version of his Mainstream Rock Top 5 hit "Flying High Again". At the same time comes news of an exciting collaboration with Dogtown, available this Friday.

The Ozzy x Dogtown collection comes as an homage to Ozzy's music being the soundtrack to skateboarding for more than 40 years. The collaboration features skateboard decks and clothing with art by Sean Cliver on 200 limited-edition custom paint "Midnight Fade" skateboard decks with a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim "Red Dog" Muir, manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and hand silk screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the iconic '80s Dogtown Stonefish shape. In addition, look for a limited run of T-shirts and pullover hoodies with the Ozzy x Dogtown graphic to also be released. All items are available this Friday (October 29) at 12:00 noon (PT). Click here to order or for more information.

The "Diary Of A Madman" special digital reissue will be available November 5 via all digital platforms. The album is Ozzy's second studio release and the last album to feature 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer guitarist Randy Rhoads. The multi-platinum release (with five million albums sold worldwide) included the No. 2 Mainstream Rock track "Flying High Again". The album was listed at No. 15 on Rolling Stone's 2017 list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time." Kory Grow noted, "A year after proving he was still a vital musical force on his first post–BLACK SABBATH solo LP, 1980's 'Blizzard Of Ozz', Ozzy Osbourne demonstrated it wasn't a one-time fluke with an album of poppy and gothic anthems like 'Flying High Again' and the almost classical closing title track. Guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash while touring for 'Diary' in 1982, had already proven himself a virtuoso on 'Blizzard'; here, he worked even harder to find the rare nexus between showboat chops and clever songwriting..."

The "Diary Of A Madman" 40th-anniversary expanded digital edition track listing:

01. Over The Mountain
02. Flying High Again
03. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll
04. Believer
05. Little Dolls
06. Tonight
07. S.A.T.O.
08. Diary Of A Madman
09. Believer (live)*
10. Flying High Again (live)*

* previously unavailable digitally

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).