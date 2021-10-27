OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Diary Of A Madman' 40th-Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Due In November

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his 1981 album "Diary Of A Madman" with an updated digital release that includes a new track: a live version of his Mainstream Rock Top 5 hit "Flying High Again". At the same time comes news of an exciting collaboration with Dogtown, available this Friday.

The Ozzy x Dogtown collection comes as an homage to Ozzy's music being the soundtrack to skateboarding for more than 40 years. The collaboration features skateboard decks and clothing with art by Sean Cliver on 200 limited-edition custom paint "Midnight Fade" skateboard decks with a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim "Red Dog" Muir, manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and hand silk screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the iconic '80s Dogtown Stonefish shape. In addition, look for a limited run of T-shirts and pullover hoodies with the Ozzy x Dogtown graphic to also be released. All items are available this Friday (October 29) at 12:00 noon (PT). Click here to order or for more information.

The "Diary Of A Madman" special digital reissue will be available November 5 via all digital platforms. The album is Ozzy's second studio release and the last album to feature 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer guitarist Randy Rhoads. The multi-platinum release (with five million albums sold worldwide) included the No. 2 Mainstream Rock track "Flying High Again". The album was listed at No. 15 on Rolling Stone's 2017 list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time." Kory Grow noted, "A year after proving he was still a vital musical force on his first post–BLACK SABBATH solo LP, 1980's 'Blizzard Of Ozz', Ozzy Osbourne demonstrated it wasn't a one-time fluke with an album of poppy and gothic anthems like 'Flying High Again' and the almost classical closing title track. Guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash while touring for 'Diary' in 1982, had already proven himself a virtuoso on 'Blizzard'; here, he worked even harder to find the rare nexus between showboat chops and clever songwriting..."

The "Diary Of A Madman" 40th-anniversary expanded digital edition track listing:

01. Over The Mountain

02. Flying High Again

03. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll

04. Believer

05. Little Dolls

06. Tonight

07. S.A.T.O.

08. Diary Of A Madman

09. Believer (live)*

10. Flying High Again (live)*

* previously unavailable digitally