OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter Denies He Is On His 'Deathbed,' Calls Report 'Utter Bulls**t'

Kelly Osbourne has dismissed reports that her father Ozzy Osbourne is on his "deathbed" as "utter bullshit."

The 35-year-old daughter of the BLACK SABBATH singer took to Instagram to deny the rumors that he was dying and slammed the media for publishing "sickening articles" about his supposedly worsening health.

Kelly was responding to a Radar Online story that claimed the Prince Of Darkness was frontman is "in such dire straits" that he "didn't even realize his wife, Sharon, missed the holidays with him for the first time in 40 years."

Kelly wrote: "Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to launch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day launching and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his 'death bed' sometimes the media makes me sick!!"

She added: "It's no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F*CK on this is utter bullshit."

Last week, Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne posted a picture of his family spending Christmas eve with the rocker and Ozzy appeared to be in great spirits.

In early 2019, Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from his 2003 ATV accident that required new surgery. As a result, Ozzy scrapped all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Osbourne spoke out about the accident and revealed that he initially believed there was very little chance he would bounce back.

"I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face," he recalled. "I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, 'You've finally done it now.' I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed, so very calmly I [told my wife], 'Sharon, I can't move. I think I've done my neck. Phone an ambulance.'"

According to Ozzy, the pain was "constant" following the fall. "The first six months, I was in agony," he said. "I'd say, 'Sharon, you're not telling me the truth. I'm dying, aren't I?' I thought I'd got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow. I'm getting better, but after the surgery, the nurses asked me on a scale of one to ten how much pain I was in, and I said, '55!' Six months of waking up in the morning and being unable to move is a miserable existence."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", will be released later this year via Epic Records.



