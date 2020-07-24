OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter AIMÉE Releases New Single From ARO Project, 'Shared Something With The Night'

Aimée Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, has shared the music video for her new single "Shared Something With The Night", released under the ARO banner. The clip premiered exclusively with Rolling Stone, which wrote, "The video shows off a duskier, more dramatic side to her aesthetic — especially the shadowy video that shows her singing the song in a church while her masked band rocks out in the dark."

Aimée stated about "Shared Something With The Night": "The song is like a MY BLOODY VALENTINE lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night. I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn't fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else's approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time."

ARO plans to release more music later in the year.

Aimée reportedly refused to appear in the reality show "The Osbournes", and even went as far as to move out of the family home in an effort to stay away from the cameras. She later explained in an interview: "I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with 'The Osbournes' and done the whole thing, I would have been typecast right away."

She elaborated during a 2015 RollingStone.com interview, saying: "I don't think I will ever cross-contaminate my private life and my family life with my public and professional worlds. For me, nothing's more important than having a very clear boundary between the two. That's just part of who I am."

