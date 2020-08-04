OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter AIMÉE Opens Up About Decision To Not Participate In 'The Osbournes' TV Show

Aimée Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, has opened up about her decision to not participate in the family's reality TV show, "The Osbournes". Aimée, who was only 15 years at the time, reportedly went as far as to move out of the family home in an effort to stay away from the cameras.

"To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," the now-36-year-old told New York's Q104.3 radio station (see video below). "For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

During an episode of "The Talk", Sharon admitted that she had feelings of guilt over her daughter's decision to leave home because she couldn't stand filming "The Osbournes".

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," she said. "She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea; it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series, which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The show followed the lives of the BLACK SABBATH singer and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as younger children Kelly and Jack Osbourne's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

"The Osbournes" was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

Last month, Aimée shared the music video for her new single "Shared Something With The Night", released under the ARO banner.

