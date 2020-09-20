OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter AIMÉE Announces Debut ARO Album 'Vacare Adamare'

Aimée Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, has announced her debut album, "Vacare Adamare", released under the ARO banner. The album, Latin for "to be free and loved," is due out October 30 on Make Records. The disc's latest single, "House Of Lies", can be streamed below.

Aimée says "House Of Lies" is "about feeling those ties to someone that you don't particularly want to feel. And you tell yourself that they're not there, but they very much are the same."

ARO will play a show on September 26, livestreamed from Los Angeles's Hotel Cafe. The show is in support of her "House Of Lies" single release, but will include songs from her upcoming album. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Last month, Aimée opened up about her decision to not participate in the family's reality TV show, "The Osbournes". Aimée, who was only 15 years at the time, reportedly went as far as to move out of the family home in an effort to stay away from the cameras.

"To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," the now-36-year-old told New York's Q104.3 radio station. "For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

This is not the first time Aimée has spoken about her refusal to appear in "The Osbournes". A few years ago, she said: "I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with 'The Osbournes' and done the whole thing, I would have been typecast right away."

She elaborated in a 2015 RollingStone.com interview, saying: "I don't think I will ever cross-contaminate my private life and my family life with my public and professional worlds. For me, nothing's more important than having a very clear boundary between the two. That's just part of who I am."

During an episode of "The Talk", Sharon admitted that she had feelings of guilt over her daughter's decision to leave home because she couldn't stand filming "The Osbournes".

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," she said. "She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea; it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series, which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The show followed the lives of the BLACK SABBATH singer and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as younger children Kelly and Jack Osbourne's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

"The Osbournes" was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

