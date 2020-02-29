OZZY OSBOURNE Will Leave His 'Body Of Work' To His Children, Says SHARON OSBOURNE

Sharon Osbourne says that her husband's "body of work" will be passed on to their children upon the couple's deaths.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager reacted to the news reports that legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who died earlier this month at age 103, left a large chunk of his $61 million estate to his own charity, the Douglas Foundation, and not his family.

Speaking Friday (February 28) on the daytime TV talk show "The Talk", Sharon said (see video below): "Listen, everybody is different. And I just know that my husband's body of work, that he's written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children. And his name and likeness goes to my children. 'Cause you leave your name and likeness, and I don't want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness, and selling t-shirts everywhere and whatever. No, it stays in the Osbourne family."

Fellow co-host Marie Osmond appeared to support Kirk Douglas's decision, saying: "People say, 'Who are you going to leave your money to?' Your kids will say, 'Are you going to leave the money to me?' I'm not leaving any money to my children," she exclaimed. "Congratulations, kids."

"My husband and I decided, I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that's the ability to work," she continued. "And you see it a lot in rich families, where the kids, they don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make and I'm going to give mine to my charity."

Back in 2007, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons expressed a similar sentiment in regards to his own two kids, Nick and Sophie, telling CNBC: " What I wanna do is what every bird does in its nest — it forces the kids to go out there and figure it out for themselves. By the way, in terms of an inheritance and stuff, they're gonna be taken care of, but they will never be rich off my money. Because every year they should be forced to get up out of bed and go out and work and make their own way. The point is, there's gonna be a yearly allowance so that their rent and their food and all that stuff's gonna be taken care of, but if you want riches, you should do that yourself — you should never thank your parents, 'I was born into money.' 'Well, that's nice, but what have you done lately?' Because I don't want them to say, 'Thanks, dad, for making me rich.' No, you wanna be able to stand on your own two feet and say, 'I did that.'"

Ozzy has dealt with a number of medical issues in the last couple of years, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. He also announced last month that he has a type of Parkinson's called Parkin, named after the gene associated with this type of Parkinson's.

