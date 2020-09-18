OZZY OSBOURNE Unveils New Animated Video For 'Crazy Train'

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's landmark debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz", fans will be able to celebrate with a new animated video for "Crazy Train", a live Twitter chat, the release of a new HD version of "30 Years After The Blizzard" documentary, a SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard radio special, "40 Years Of Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz", a selection of limited-edition "Blizzard Of Ozz" commemorative merchandise, and a black and red vinyl version of the album.

To purchase "Blizzard Of Ozz", click here; for the special black and red swirl vinyl version of "Blizzard" (available exclusively at Best Buy on October 23), pre-order here.

* First up, earlier today, a new animated video by Tiny Concert for "Crazy Train" debuted on YouTube. The clip features Ozzy and his band in an animated live performance. Watch the clip below.

* A newly uprezzed HD version of 2010's documentary "30 Years After The Blizzard" — originally only released as part of the "Blizzard Of Ozz"/"Diary Of a Madman" box set — will debut today at 6:00 p.m. (ET)/3:00 p.m. (PT) and run for seven days on YouTube, with a chat with Ozzy before the premiere.

* Ozzy will discuss "Blizzard Of Ozz" in a special one-hour "40 Years Of Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz" special on his SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard channel. Set to debut tonight (Friday, September 18) at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT and airing multiple times throughout next week, the special — which features a conversation between Ozzy and his close friend/musician Billy Morrison — will take listeners track-by-track through Ozzy's first solo album on its 40th anniversary.

* On Sunday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, Ozzy will host a special "Blizzard Of Ozz" listening party on his Twitter (talking about all the tracks from the album) on its official release date anniversary.

* A selection of commemorative "Blizzard Of Ozz" merchandise (t-shirts, jersey and a track jacket) is available via Ozzy's web site.

Initially released on September 20, 1980 in the U.K., "Blizzard Of Ozz" marked Ozzy's debut studio album, following his departure from BLACK SABBATH. The expanded digital 40th-anniversary edition is set for release September 18 on Sony/Legacy. The new package includes Ozzy hits "Crazy Train", which will hit certified five-times-platinum status to coincide with its September release date; the gold-certified (in four countries) "Mr. Crowley" (both of which feature Randy Rhoads on guitar); along with "Suicide Solution", plus live versions of seven tracks that are currently unavailable digitally. The record was ultimately certified five times platinum and was ranked No. 9 on Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" in the U.S.; platinum (or multi-platinum) in another 12 countries and gold in an additional 13 countries. "Blizzard Of Ozz" was the first of two studio albums recorded with guitarist Randy Rhoads. The album's "Crazy Train" went on to become one of Osbourne's signature tracks; the song has also become one of the most played sports anthems frequently heard at NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games. It peaked at No. 9 on Billboard's Top Tracks chart upon release — and in 2009, the song achieved a five-times-platinum certification. The live tracks — "I Don't Know", "Crazy Train", "Mr. Crowley", "Revelation (Mother Earth)", "Steal Away (The Night)" and "Suicide Solution" — were recorded on the "Blizzard Of Ozz" tour and were previously found only in the "Blizzard Of Ozz"/"Diary Of A Madman" 30th-anniversary deluxe box set. "You Said It All" (live) was originally found on the 1980 "Mr. Crowley" live EP, recorded in 1980 at the Gaumont Theater, Southampton, U.K. and was also not previously available digitally.

The 40th-anniversary edition of "Blizzard Of Ozz" track listing is as follows:

01. I Don't Know

02. Crazy Train

03. Goodbye To Romance

04. Dee

05. Suicide Solution

06. Mr. Crowley

07. No Bone Movies

08. Revelation (Mother Earth)

09. Steal Away (The Night)

10. You Looking At Me, Looking At You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")

11. Goodbye To Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)

New bonus tracks (never before available):

13. I Don't Know (from "Ozzy Live"

14. Crazy Train (from "Ozzy Live"

15. Mr. Crowley (from "Ozzy Live"

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) (from "Ozzy Live"

17. Steal Away (The Night) (from "Ozzy Live"

18. Suicide Solution (from "Ozzy Live")

19. You Said It All (live) (from "Mr. Crowley" EP)

