OZZY OSBOURNE To Appear In YUNGBLUD's 'The Funeral' Video

Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne will apparently appear in the new video from British singer Yungblud.
The track, "The Funeral", will be released this Friday (March 11), and marks the 24-year-old's first new music since last year's "Fleabag" single.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 9), Yungblud shared behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the video in which he was seen posing for the camera with a heavily made-up Ozzy, as well as hugging Sharon.
Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly does not appear in the Instagram clip but was tagged in Yungblud's caption "Bringin some mates to my funeral…"
Yungblud, otherwise known as Dominic Harrison, began teasing the new single last Saturday (March 5), when he shared an image of a handwritten message "To whom this may concern. For those I let down I'm sorry, for those who let me down, fuck you but I forgive you. You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral."
As an artist and songwriter, Yungblud lives to stir up the raw energy of rebellion. With his frenetic take on alt-pop equally inspired by punk, hip-hop, and U.K. garage, Yungblud makes brilliant use of his breakneck flow and tongue-in-cheek attitude, delivering pointed lyrics without ever getting heavy-handed.
Born in Yorkshire, Harrison first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs when he was ten. At 16 he moved to London, then spent the next few years struggling to define his musical vision. But after reconnecting with the firebrand artists that first compelled him to make music — THE CLASH, ARCTIC MONKEYS, N.W.A. — he felt unstoppably inspired. That inspiration lead to the eventual release of his 2017 debut, "King Charles".
Since then, Yungblud has created his own blend of alternative rock: poetry, guitar-hooks and break-beats with a fierce determination to make a dent in pop-culture. Startlingly bold yet emotionally grounded, he drops a grenade on listeners and imprints himself in their minds.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).