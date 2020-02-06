OZZY OSBOURNE: Tattoo Event And 'Ordinary Man' Album Listening Party To Take Place In More Than 50 Cities Around The World

On the eve of the release of Ozzy Osbourne's new album, "Ordinary Man" (Epic Records), more than 50 cities around the world will host celebrations for the largest global tattoo sale and album listening event in history.

Fans attending the February 20 events — to be held simultaneously at tattoo shops in 50 cities around the world — will not only have the opportunity to listen to "Ordinary Man" in advance of its release, but they'll also be among the first to select from a collection of exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs.

For more information and to RSVP, visit tattoo.ozzy.com.

This will be followed by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter appearing at an in-store signing for the first time in 10 years at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California on release day (Friday, February 21) at 5 p.m. Fans need to purchase "Ordinary Man" on CD, LP or picture disc vinyl in-store at Amoeba Hollywood on February 21. Please note, signing space is limited. The line to purchase will form on Sunset Blvd. on February 21 before store opens at 10:30 a.m. There is a limit of two copies of "Ordinary Man" per person for signing. No additional items will be signed at this event and no photos with the artist will be possible.

"Ordinary Man" marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost ten years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Osbourne friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man', it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

