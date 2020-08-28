OZZY OSBOURNE Still Insists He Will Never Retire From Music

August 28, 2020 0 Comments

Despite the fact that it's been nearly three years since he announced his latest farewell tour — dubbed "No More Tours 2"Ozzy Osbourne continues to insist that he is not calling it quits.

The legendary heavy metal singer tells U.K.'s Mirror: "You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I'll fucking do an encore. I'm the Prince Of Darkness."

He adds: "When you feel that audience jumping, it's a better feeling than orgasm. It is the best love affair of my life.

"The party is on, man. I feel honored people still want to see me."

"No More Tours 2" is a reference to Ozzy's 1992 "No More Tours" trek, which marked the first time the singer announced the end of his days as a touring artist. The tour name was a pun based on the title of his then-most recent solo album, "No More Tears". Ozzy returned to action three years later.

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH frontman had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

This past May, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years."

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

