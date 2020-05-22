OZZY OSBOURNE Says Making 'Ordinary Man' Album Was What He Needed To Get Him Out Of His 'Gloom And Doom'

Ozzy Osbourne has told Entertainment Tonight that the making of his latest album, "Ordinary Man", has helped him cope with the emotional toll of his recovery. The disc was recorded with Andrew Watt after Ozzy previously collaborated with the guitarist/producer on the Post Malone song "Take What You Want".

"That whole album came out of nowhere, and it was so much fun," Ozzy said. "It was what I needed to get me out of my gloom and doom and my recovery."

"Ordinary Man" came out in February. Recorded in Los Angeles, the LP features Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

Two months ago, Ozzy was forced to cancel his trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. But as movement around the world has become more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

"I have never been home so much in my life," Ozzy admitted to Entertainment Tonight. "But I must say I am getting ready for the road."

"In my whole life this is the longest amount my dad has ever been in one place," Ozzy's daughter Kelly added.

Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne confirmed in a recent interview that a film about the early romantic relationship between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is still in development.

Sharon revealed the existence of the project in 2018, saying it would focus on her changing role as Ozzy's manager and then wife as he became a solo star after leaving BLACK SABBATH.

