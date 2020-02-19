OZZY OSBOURNE Says His Tour Is 'Postponed,' Not Canceled

February 19, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne has spoken to Radio.com about his recent revelation that he was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease last month during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Ozzy told Radio.com: "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.'

"The one that I have is called P2," he explained. "It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it."

Ozzy also talked about the cancelation of his 2020 tour plans in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues. Ozzy also ceased all live activity in 2019 while battling illness and injuries.

Clarifying that the shows have been "postponed," not canceled, Ozzy said: "The way I look at it, and I've spoken to [wife and manager] Sharon about this, I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. 'Cause if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, 'cause it's not fair to them."

Last month, Sharon Osbourne said her husband has "Parkin 2," which may mean Stage 2 Parkinson's, an early form of the disease.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," she said on "Good Morning America". "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, and a good day, and then you have a really bad day."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", comes out February 21. He plans to fulfill his promotional obligations for that, before heading to Switzerland in April for additional treatments.

COMMENTS

