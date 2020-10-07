OZZY OSBOURNE Says COVID-19 Is 'Real': 'It Ain't A Conspiracy'

October 7, 2020 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE Says COVID-19 Is 'Real': 'It Ain't A Conspiracy'

Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. During the episode, Ozzy discussed BLACK SABBATH's history, local Los Angeles restaurants, recording new music and more.

The "Ozzy Speaks" episode, which premiered on Ozzy's Boneyard on Tuesday, October 6, is available On Demand on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard throughout the week.

Speaking about the lack of touring activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ozzy said (hear audio below): "I'm looking forward to getting back on the fucking stage [once] get this coronavirus under control. We can do some fucking gigs.

"Please, if you're listening to this show, please, don't be a numskull and go to one of them stupid COVID fucking parties. That's for fucking fools. Because it is real, it ain't a conspiracy, and it'll kill your ass."

Two of Ozzy's granddaughters have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Osbourne's producer, Andrew Watt, was infected with the novel coronavirus back in early March.

This past August, Ozzy blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).