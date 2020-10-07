OZZY OSBOURNE Says COVID-19 Is 'Real': 'It Ain't A Conspiracy'

Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. During the episode, Ozzy discussed BLACK SABBATH's history, local Los Angeles restaurants, recording new music and more.

The "Ozzy Speaks" episode, which premiered on Ozzy's Boneyard on Tuesday, October 6, is available On Demand on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard throughout the week.

Speaking about the lack of touring activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ozzy said (hear audio below): "I'm looking forward to getting back on the fucking stage [once] get this coronavirus under control. We can do some fucking gigs.

"Please, if you're listening to this show, please, don't be a numskull and go to one of them stupid COVID fucking parties. That's for fucking fools. Because it is real, it ain't a conspiracy, and it'll kill your ass."

Two of Ozzy's granddaughters have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Osbourne's producer, Andrew Watt, was infected with the novel coronavirus back in early March.

This past August, Ozzy blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

