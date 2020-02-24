OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Ordinary Man' Is 'First Album I've Recorded Completely Sober'

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that his new solo album, "Ordinary Man", is the first LP he has made completely sober.

"I thought it was the drugs and the alcohol that made it all work," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a new interview (see video below). "But it's not true. All I was doing for years is self-medicating 'cause I didn't like the way I felt. But then this is the first album I've co-wrote and recorded fucking completely sober."

Prior to the arrival of "Ordinary Man", the last record that Ozzy worked on was BLACK SABBATH's 2013 reunion effort, "13".

"The last album, I wrote some of it stoned," the singer, who has been sober seven years, said. "I quite like being sober now. 'Cause at least I can remember the fucking thing I did yesterday."

Osbourne also expressed his bewilderment over the fact that he is still alive while other legendary musicians have passed, including SOUNDGARDEN's Chris Cornell, ALICE IN CHAINS' Layne Staley and LINKIN PARK's Chester Bennington.

"Why am I here?" Ozzy asked Lowe. "Chris Cornell was a great, great singer.

"I'm not being funny and I'm not being cocky, I can remember times when I've fucking woke up with puke down me," he continued. "I've fucking woke up with a bed full of blood, when I've fallen down and banged my head or whatever. My friend John Bonham, I used to go drinking with him. He died. Bon Scott, he died. I don't know what to fuckin' say.

"People go, 'You must have the Midas touch' or whatever," he added. "I'm lucky. I wasn't any better than any of them. I even fucking would go so far as to say I was worse in some cases. But it's the luck of the draw. Seventy-one and I don't fucking understand how I got there."

A week ago, Ozzy's 2020 North American tour was canceled to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues. This decision was made months in advance to accommodate fans who've been holding tickets for rescheduled shows.

Via a press release, he stated: "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

"Ordinary Man" came out February 21. Ozzy plans to fulfill his promotional obligations for that, before heading to Europe for additional treatments.

Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, publicly announced his diagnosis last month, but was actually diagnosed back in 2003.

