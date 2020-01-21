OZZY OSBOURNE Opens Up About His Battle With Parkinson's Disease

In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for "Good Morning America", Ozzy Osbourne, his children and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, are shedding light on the private health battle he experienced after a fall and Parkinson's diagnosis last February.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Ozzy told Roberts. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

To complicate the matters further, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people, and has no cure.

"It's PRKN 2," said his wife, Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's — it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

While it was difficult for the rock star to address what he's gone through in the past year, his fans have also been a source of support.

"They're my air, you know," said Ozzy of his fans. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

The singer is now taking medication for Parkinson's and nerve pain.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery; my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Ozzy said that he wanted to come clean and let his fans know about what's been going on.

"To hide something is hard — you never feel proper," he said. "You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses.

"I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's."

Ozzy and Sharon revealed they have exhausted the medical options in the U.S. and will travel to Switzerland in April to seek advice from a professor who specializes in the condition.

"We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," Sharon said. Ozzy added: "We're lucky we can afford to do that."

Parkinson's, a progressive neurological condition, affects 1 in 350 people. The disease, which is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain, leads to problems with movement and gets worse over time.

Ozzy is not the only high-profile heavy metal musician battling Parkinson's disease. JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's six years ago after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier.

Pat Torpey, the longtime drummer for rock group MR. BIG, died in February 2018 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

In early 2019, Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from his 2003 ATV accident that required new surgery. As a result, Ozzy scrapped all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered.

Ozzy's new solo album, "Ordinary Man", will arrive on February 21 via Epic Records.

