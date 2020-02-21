OZZY OSBOURNE On His Tour Cancelation: 'I'll Go Out There When I'm Ready, And I'm Not Ready Yet'

February 21, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Sun about the cancelation of his 2020 tour dates while he seeks out treatment for his Parkinson's disease and related issues.

He said: "I had to pull out because I might only be able to do a couple of shows. I'll go out there when I'm ready, and I'm not ready yet.

"The recovery has been so goddam slow. I've never been this laid up in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things.

"I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over [and fell at home in Los Angeles], and that's it."

After scrapping his tour plans for 2019 while he recovered from spinal surgery and pneumonia, Ozzy had begun rescheduling the dates for his "No More Tours 2" run this year in support of his new album, "Ordinary Man".

But the recent revelation that he has PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson's disease, and is heading to Switzerland for extended treatment, has led the legendary metal icon to put his live activities on hold again.

"When I first found out I had Parkinson's, I thought, 'Fuck!', but then I thought, 'It could be worse, I could be dead.' The fact is . . . what am I going to do about it? With the time I've got left, I don't want to sit around being miserable.

"Everybody would like to be me for a weekend. I've had a great life."

Of his diagnosis, Ozzy said: "It's like, 'Dun, dun, duuuuun . . . Ozzy's got Parkinson's.' But I actually have a thing called PRKN 2. It's not mainstream Parkinson's like Michael J Fox's, but a milder form, I'm glad to say. It affects regular things — like if you get a cold, it could be the Parkinson's. Or if I get a stiff leg, I think, 'Is it the Parkinson's?' What I have makes ordinary living a bit more complicated."

"Ordinary Man" comes out today (February 21) and is Ozzy's first solo album in 10 years.

