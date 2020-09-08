OZZY OSBOURNE: New 'Pop! Rocks' Figure From FUNKO Coming To HOT TOPIC

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has released its latest artist collaboration: legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne. The figure is inspired by Ozzy's latest album, "Ordinary Man", and is exclusive to Hot Topic.

Ozzy previously collaborated with Funko back in 2011, but that figure has been out of production for years, and reportedly fetches high prices on the secondhand market.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, SLAYER, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, GHOST and MOTÖRHEAD.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

This past June, Funko announced that it was cutting a quarter of its global workforce, laying off about 250 people as it coped with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.