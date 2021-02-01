OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, Others Collaborate With DC On 'Dark Nights: Death Metal - Band Edition'

In anticipation of the international launch of DC's runaway 2020 hit limited series "Dark Nights: Death Metal", the publisher announced today plans to collaborate with seven of the most renowned metal music bands for "Dark Nights: Death Metal - Band Edition".

Representing a cross-section of metal music from across genres and generations, each special edition will feature a variant cover spotlighting a different metal band, an introduction from the band and exclusive interview.

The lineup includes:

Issue #1: Featured band: MEGADETH

Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido

Issue #2: Featured band: GHOST

Cover artist: Werther Dell'Edera

Issue #3: Featured band: LACUNA COIL

Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso

Issue #4: Featured band: OPETH

Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray

Issue #5: Featured band: SEPULTURA

Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro

Issue #6: Featured band: DREAM THEATER

Cover artist: Santi Casas

Issue #7: Featured band: OZZY OSBOURNE

Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo

"The Dark Knights: Death Metal" seven-issue series event will launch in 13 countries internationally in March and roll out throughout 2021.

"Dark Nights: Death Metal", from the bestselling team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, launched in the U.S in June 2020. "Dark Knights: Death Metal" is the sequel to the smash-hit 2017-18 series "Dark Nights: Metal", which brought widespread changes to the DC universe and introduced fans to the Dark Multiverse and a runaway hit villain the Batman Who Laughs.

When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive.

The seven single issues with the Band edition variant covers will be published monthly in eight countries: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Turkey.

For the Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional bonus content, these eight countries will be joined by Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea and Japan.

DC's international publishing partners from each participating country will announce their respective release dates with press releases soon, so check out their social media for the latest information.