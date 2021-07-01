OZZY OSBOURNE Jigsaw Puzzles Coming In September

Four OZZY OSBOURNE titles will get the jigsaw puzzle treatment later this usmmer.

On September 17, Zee Productions will release the first four solo albums from the BLACK SABBATH singer — "Blizzard Of Ozz", "Diary Of A Madman", "Bark At The Moon" and "The Ultimate Sin" — as 500-piece jigsaws on its Rock Saws imprint.

All 500-piece puzzles come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

According to Toy News, Rock Saws was originally developed by Zee Productions' own self-proclaimed metalhead Steve Beatty.

"I want to make jigsaws that are for the music fan," Beatty said. "Vinyl came back and I loved the idea of making great record sleeve art into jigsaws, maybe stick the record on and do together."

Beatty launched Rock Saws in 2019, promising to "revolutionize" and "breathe new life into" the puzzles scene by delivering artwork from some of the rock and heavy metal scene's most iconic album covers. The mission started with the launch of puzzles featuring artwork from albums by SLAYER and IRON MAIDEN.