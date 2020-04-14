OZZY OSBOURNE Is Donating Portion Of Merchandise Profits To MICHAEL J. FOX's Parkinson's Charity

Ozzy Osbourne is donating 10 percent of the profits from his tour merchandise to The Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through funded research and ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today.

"Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth so 10 per cent of ALL sales going directly to the @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons research," a message on Ozzy's Twitter read.

Various pieces of apparel, tour books, posters, and other accessories are among the items on the offer.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon revealed in March that he was forced to cancel his trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. But Sharon said on "The Talk" that as movement around the world has become more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the virus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

Earlier this year, Ozzy stated about his condition: "Everyone thinks I've just discovered the Parkinson's. I've known about the Parkinson's since 2003. And it's not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It's a milder thing that I have, but still — it's there. I can't let it stop me."

Fox, who is best known for playing young conservative Alex P. Keaton on the show "Family Ties" and the time-traveling high school student Marty McFly in the "Back To The Future" series, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out in February.

