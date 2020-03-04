OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I'm Not Ready To Hang Up My Mic'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is confident he will perform again, less than a month after the cancelation of his 2020 tour plans in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Speaking to "Good Morning Britain", Ozzy said (see video below): "My desire is to get back on stage. I'm not ready to hang up my mic. That's what I live for — to do shows."

Ozzy, who also ceased all live activity in 2019 while battling illness and injuries, continued: "I exercise as much as I can. I have a trainer, I do Pilates. I have masseuses, nurses 24-7. The best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart, to be honest."

Asked about the possibility that he will not be able to play live again, Ozzy said: "I will. Absolutely. I have to say that.

"Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] said to me, 'What are you gonna do if you can't do it?' And I said to her, 'It's not an option. I have to do it,'" he explained. "'Cause that's the only thing I've ever done in my life. That's the only thing I've ever wanted to do. That's the only thing I've felt confident about that I can do it. But you have to have a goal. And if whenever the man upstairs wants to say it's over, I've gotta keep on trying until I've exhausted every avenue."

According to Ozzy, being in front of thousands of adoring fans is unlike anything else he has ever experienced.

"When you go on stage and you've got the audience in your hand, you can feel that love and vibe, there is not a drug, there is not sex, there is no drink — nothing can come close to that feeling, for me," he said.

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Last month, Ozzy clarified to Radio.com that his shows have been "postponed," not canceled. He said: "The way I look at it, and I've spoken to Sharon about this, I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. 'Cause if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, 'cause it's not fair to them."

In January, Sharon Osbourne said her husband has "Parkin 2," which may mean Stage 2 Parkinson's, an early form of the disease.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," she said on "Good Morning America". "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, and a good day, and then you have a really bad day."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out on February 21. He plans to fulfill his promotional obligations for that, before heading to Switzerland in April for additional treatments.

