OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I'm Doing Another Record Right Now'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he "just started to work" on a new album with producer Andrew Watt.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH singer's next effort will be the follow-up to "Ordinary Man", which he recorded with Watt late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. Released in February, the LP featured Andrew on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums.

Speaking to Radio.com's "Live Check In" series about what he has been doing during his coronavirus downtime, Ozzy said (see video below): "I'm doing another record right now. I just started to work with Andrew again.

"It's what gets me up in the morning, and it's what I'm here to do," he continued. "It saved my life, doing that last album. [It's better than] sitting on my ass all day waiting for the fucking pandemic to be over. And then you go, 'Oh, yeah, I am a rock and roller. I'd better do an album.' You've got all the fucking time in the world to make the best album possible."

Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" featured a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

This past July, Ozzy said that he was still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he was looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Ozzy had had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped. Osbourne was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

