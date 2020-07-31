OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Was Convinced I Was Dying'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu.

The legendary heavy metal singer gave an update on his health when he, his wife Sharon and their son Jack took part in a SiriusXM Town Hall interview with Jenny McCarthy, promoting the family's new Travel Channel show "The Osbournes Want To Believe".

Ozzy said (see video below): "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery. Spine surgery is bad news, man. I've been in such a bad state with pain; I'm still having a lot of pain.

"There was a point I was convinced that I was dying," he continued. "I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me. I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out [to be]?' She says, 'No.' … I've dropped all the medication for pain now."

Ozzy also said that he is looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

"I cannot wait [to get on stage], but I was talking to [BLACK SABBATH guitarist] Tony Iommi the other day, and he was saying with the way it's going with this coronavirus, indoor shows will be a thing of the past," Osbourne said.

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

This past May, Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 71 last December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

