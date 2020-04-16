OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Must Be The Luckiest Man In The World'

Ozzy Osbourne has told Classic Rock magazine that he has no explanation for his continued success following the release of his new studio album, "Ordinary Man".

"I can't answer the question because I don't know it," he said. "I must be the luckiest man in the world. It's been 10 years since my last studio album, 'Scream', and this album's doing well."

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the novel coronavirus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

He was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment in Switzerland to deal with his neurological condition. But travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic forced Ozzy to call off the trip for now.

Asked if the upcoming shows will be his last live run, Ozzy told Classic Rock: "Well, what I said was I'm not touring the world any more. I can't. I'll do shows instead of going on a world tour. By the time I go to Europe, I'm usually burnt out, so I'm going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want.

"Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don't like doing more than one night at one place."

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

The full interview with Ozzy is in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.