OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Must Be The Luckiest Man In The World'

April 16, 2020 0 Comments

OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Must Be The Luckiest Man In The World'

Ozzy Osbourne has told Classic Rock magazine that he has no explanation for his continued success following the release of his new studio album, "Ordinary Man".

"I can't answer the question because I don't know it," he said. "I must be the luckiest man in the world. It's been 10 years since my last studio album, 'Scream', and this album's doing well."

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the novel coronavirus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

He was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment in Switzerland to deal with his neurological condition. But travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic forced Ozzy to call off the trip for now.

Asked if the upcoming shows will be his last live run, Ozzy told Classic Rock: "Well, what I said was I'm not touring the world any more. I can't. I'll do shows instead of going on a world tour. By the time I go to Europe, I'm usually burnt out, so I'm going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want.

"Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don't like doing more than one night at one place."

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

The full interview with Ozzy is in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).