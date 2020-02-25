OZZY OSBOURNE Hopes To Begin Work On New Studio Album Next Month

Ozzy Osbourne says that he hopes to begin work on the follow-up to his "Ordinary Man" album later this year while he continues to recover from various health issues.

Speaking to iHeart Radio's Eddie Pappani at last night's (Monday, February 24) iHeartRadio's "ICONS" event, Ozzy said: "I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, 'Ordinary Man' producer]. I might as well, while I'm not doing gigs."

"Ordinary Man" came out on Friday (February 21) and was accompanied by a global tattoo sale and album listening event that took place in 50 cities worldwide.

Ozzy also appeared at an in-store signing for the first time in 10 years on Friday, at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California. He signed approximately 600 copies of "Ordinary Man" for fans who purchased the effort in the store on CD, LP or picture disc vinyl.

Ozzy marked the arrival of "Ordinary Man" by introducing the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, tied to the release of his first solo LP in a decade.

In the U.S. only, all physical copies of the album — on CD, vinyl and cassette — are bundled with a unique code. Fans may enter their codes at ordinarymansweepstakes.com and redeem them for "once-in-a-lifetime" Ozzy prizes.

The prizes range from a trip for two to Los Angeles to have dinner with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to a signed guitar, a "Blizzard Of Ozz" platinum plaque, a box set, and more.

A week ago, Ozzy's 2020 North American tour was canceled. This decision was made months in advance to accommodate fans who've been holding tickets for rescheduled shows.

Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, publicly announced his diagnosis last month, but was actually diagnosed back in 2003.