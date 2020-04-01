OZZY OSBOURNE Has Made 'Mind-Blowing' Progress After Stem-Cell Treatment

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly said he had one stem-cell treatment in Panama a few weeks ago as he battles Parkinson's disease.

"Seeing, after one treatment of stem cell, what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. "He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be a part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

Kelly added that Ozzy is finally feeling well enough to get out of the house, but now he has to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "Everything is starting to fall into place now, and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him… He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'"

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon revealed earlier this week that he was forced to cancel his trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. But Sharon said on "The Talk" that as movement around the world has become more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the virus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the disease in January during an appearance on "Good Morning America".

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out in February.

