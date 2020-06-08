OZZY OSBOURNE Has 'Had A Really Hard Time' With Coronavirus Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack spoke to the lPA news agency about how his father is handing the coronavirus crisis. He said: "He's just bored. He was going to go back in the studio and start work on another album, and that got all shut down, especially because his producer [Andrew Watt], he got COVID. And yeah, he's had a really hard time with it."

Last month, Jack said that Ozzy will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years."

Ozzy, who turned 71 last December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" is being billed as his farewell tour.

"I'm not retiring," he said last year. "I'm just not doing world tours anymore. [In the past, I would] leave my house [in] January and come back at the end of the year. It should be, I'm slowing it down. But I can never say when I'm going to check out. I can never tell."

Ozzy's latest album, "Ordinary Man", came out in February. Recorded in Los Angeles, the LP features Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

The singer's wife and manager Sharon revealed in March that he was forced to cancel his trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was scheduled to travel in April for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. But Sharon said on "The Talk" that as movement around the world has become more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the virus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.